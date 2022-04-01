StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PEB. Bank of America lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

NYSE:PEB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.54. 7,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,225. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.81. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.75.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.43. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 25.22%. The firm had revenue of $247.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 233.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.22%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 845.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

