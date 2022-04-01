Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PBA. BMO Capital Markets raised Pembina Pipeline from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$43.50 to C$44.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.75.

Shares of PBA stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.04. 17,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.67. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.33. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of $28.18 and a 1 year high of $38.19.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 126.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

