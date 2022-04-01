Vai Tops One Day Trading Volume of $319,468.00 (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One Vai coin can now be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00002055 BTC on popular exchanges. Vai has a market cap of $53.92 million and $319,468.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vai has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vai alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00047114 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,350.59 or 0.07342246 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,541.34 or 0.99796092 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00045914 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official website is venus.io . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VAIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Vai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.