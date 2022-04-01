Everence Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 111.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Nova R Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.66, for a total transaction of $109,959.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,641 shares of company stock worth $1,067,123. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VRSK stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.75. 893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,260. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.57 and its 200-day moving average is $207.55. The company has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.37 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.39%.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.11.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

