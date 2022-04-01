Everence Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Everence Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COF. Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $870,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 122,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COF traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.99. 7,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,091,307. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.28. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $122.43 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The company has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.94%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.76.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042 in the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

