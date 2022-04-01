Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.31 Million in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,350 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,318,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,375,954,000 after purchasing an additional 397,082 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,186,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $613,049,000 after buying an additional 84,241 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,922,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,433,000 after buying an additional 130,514 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,999,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,743,000 after buying an additional 145,645 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,487,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,863,000 after acquiring an additional 73,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FRC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.20.

NYSE FRC traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $162.86. 6,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,037. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.01 and a 200-day moving average of $193.20. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

First Republic Bank Profile (Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.