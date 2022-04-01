Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 99.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,932,503,000 after buying an additional 689,662 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 9.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,319,000 after buying an additional 106,513 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Biogen by 105.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after buying an additional 468,973 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Biogen by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 798,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,679,000 after buying an additional 158,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Biogen by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,294,000 after buying an additional 51,540 shares in the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIIB. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Biogen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Guggenheim downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Biogen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $227.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.01. 1,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,454. The stock has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.67 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.26.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

