Exane Derivatives Acquires New Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,453 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JKHY. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.50.

JKHY stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $197.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,835. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.30. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.50 and a 1 year high of $199.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.