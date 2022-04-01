Exane Derivatives Buys 150 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 15.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.63.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.16. 1,815,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,051,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.45. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $117.32 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.57%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

