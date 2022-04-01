Exane Derivatives Reduces Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Exane Derivatives lowered its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,121 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in KBR were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of KBR by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,438,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,363,000 after buying an additional 715,168 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of KBR by 18.9% in the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 4,307,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,702,000 after buying an additional 683,601 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of KBR by 97.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,246,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,299,000 after buying an additional 2,100,472 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP raised its position in shares of KBR by 16.4% in the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,949,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,625,000 after buying an additional 556,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of KBR by 36.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,192,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,998,000 after buying an additional 318,566 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:KBR traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $54.73. 2,377,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,752. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.65. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.71 and a 52 week high of $56.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 608.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. KBR had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 533.33%.

In related news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $80,292.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $200,826.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KBR. StockNews.com began coverage on KBR in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

