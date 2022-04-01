31,593 Shares in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Bought by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 31,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 22.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,584,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,444,000 after buying an additional 851,968 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 66.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 914,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,456,000 after buying an additional 364,994 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth $136,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 95.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 6.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRO traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.78. 159,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,276,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.20. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $26.22. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.76.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.53.

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 86,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $2,189,354.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $200,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,114,847 shares of company stock worth $28,031,629. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.