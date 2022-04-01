USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on USAK. Cowen raised their target price on USA Truck from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Truck from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:USAK traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.60. 147,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,514. USA Truck has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $29.09. The company has a market capitalization of $183.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30.

USA Truck ( NASDAQ:USAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.60. USA Truck had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $200.85 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that USA Truck will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in USA Truck by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in USA Truck by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 78,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in USA Truck by 246.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in USA Truck by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in USA Truck by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 68,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

USA Truck Company Profile (Get Rating)

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the following segments: Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

