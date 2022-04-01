USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on USAK. Cowen raised their target price on USA Truck from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Truck from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ:USAK traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.60. 147,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,514. USA Truck has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $29.09. The company has a market capitalization of $183.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in USA Truck by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in USA Truck by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 78,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in USA Truck by 246.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in USA Truck by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in USA Truck by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 68,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.53% of the company’s stock.
USA Truck Company Profile (Get Rating)
USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the following segments: Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.
