Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ASR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Bradesco Corretora lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. to a hold rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $218.20.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Shares of ASR stock traded up $4.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $221.60. 77,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,605. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $165.48 and a fifty-two week high of $228.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.24.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $327.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.02 million. On average, analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,493,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 689.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after acquiring an additional 43,475 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.22% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.