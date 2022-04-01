Exane Derivatives Has $878,000 Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Kellogg were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of K. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

NYSE:K traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.73. The stock had a trading volume of 12,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,359. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $9,658,451.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $8,918,256.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 476,483 shares of company stock worth $30,058,987. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

