StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AVD. TheStreet raised American Vanguard from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Vanguard from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

American Vanguard stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $20.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $638.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.91. American Vanguard has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $21.31.

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $158.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.30 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 3.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Vanguard will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This is a positive change from American Vanguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.39%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 21.7% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 34,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 5.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 95,722.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the third quarter worth about $529,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 47.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 10,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

