JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Gap Up to $36.73

Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.73, but opened at $39.24. JOYY shares last traded at $39.00, with a volume of 794 shares trading hands.

YY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JOYY in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -32.77 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $1.25. The business had revenue of $663.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.42 million. JOYY had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. JOYY’s payout ratio is -170.59%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 370.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOYY in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of JOYY in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of JOYY by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of JOYY by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 57.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JOYY (NASDAQ:YY)

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

