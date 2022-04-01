Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:TCRT traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,386. The company has a market cap of $141.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.64. Alaunos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday.

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

