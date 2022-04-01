Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ARW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE:ARW traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,084. Arrow Electronics has a 12-month low of $107.08 and a 12-month high of $137.95. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.95. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 52,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $6,443,948.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Sean J. Kerins sold 8,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total transaction of $1,069,195.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,580 shares of company stock worth $12,053,449 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 87.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

