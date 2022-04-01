AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ATR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.00.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.50. 211,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,511. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.03. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $110.04 and a 12 month high of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.66.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $813.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $128,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AptarGroup (Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of drug delivery and consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.