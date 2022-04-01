Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Short Interest Up 25.3% in March

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,350,000 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the February 28th total of 4,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 319,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.7 days. Approximately 30.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

STOK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.29.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $87,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 51.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,482,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,559,000 after purchasing an additional 69,147 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 440.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 36,342 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,017,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 94,800 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stoke Therapeutics stock traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $21.05. 623,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,189. The firm has a market cap of $786.41 million, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.31. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $41.60.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

