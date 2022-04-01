Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Shares Gap Up to $14.41

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.41, but opened at $16.08. Afya shares last traded at $14.73, with a volume of 3,368 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AFYA. UBS Group reduced their price target on Afya from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Afya from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Get Afya alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Afya during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,668,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Afya by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 354,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Softbank Group Corp raised its position in shares of Afya by 1,391.8% during the 4th quarter. Softbank Group Corp now owns 2,433,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,208 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Afya by 2,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 332,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 318,674 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Afya by 564.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 66,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.85% of the company’s stock.

About Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.