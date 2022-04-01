Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Shares Gap Up to $14.41

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.41, but opened at $16.08. Afya shares last traded at $14.73, with a volume of 3,368 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages recently commented on AFYA. UBS Group reduced their price target on Afya from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Afya from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
About Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA)
Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Afya (AFYA)
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.