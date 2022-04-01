PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $52.65

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $52.65 and last traded at $52.69, with a volume of 1697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.19 and a 200 day moving average of $63.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.54. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $693.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.45%.

In other news, insider Doug Jones sold 20,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $1,096,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Farhad Nanji bought 150,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.87 per share, with a total value of $8,830,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 370,982 shares of company stock worth $22,353,906 and sold 57,236 shares worth $3,423,176. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

