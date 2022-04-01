Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Short Interest Up 25.4% in March

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the February 28th total of 27,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 99,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I stock remained flat at $$9.80 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 52,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,618. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.75.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

