HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthStream from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Get HealthStream alerts:

NASDAQ HSTM traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.20. 104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.85, a PEG ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.48. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $31.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average of $24.93.

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $64.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HealthStream will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in HealthStream by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 42,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in HealthStream by 54.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 14,155 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in HealthStream in the third quarter worth $304,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in HealthStream by 45.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 49,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 15,405 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in HealthStream by 13.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream (Get Rating)

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.