James Investment Research Inc. Decreases Stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. Strs Ohio grew its position in ACCO Brands by 5.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in ACCO Brands by 2.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 57,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in ACCO Brands by 13.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 11.4% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 50.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ACCO Brands in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

ACCO traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $7.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,416. The stock has a market cap of $762.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 2.01. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average is $8.50.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $570.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. ACCO Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other ACCO Brands news, COO Thomas W. Tedford sold 92,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $793,764.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Boris Elisman sold 7,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $66,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,221 shares of company stock worth $1,857,793 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

