BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Stock Price Down 9.1%

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY) shares traded down 9.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$8.37 and last traded at C$8.43. 314,345 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,723,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.27.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BlackBerry to a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry to C$9.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.22. The stock has a market cap of C$4.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.40.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

