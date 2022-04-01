Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE stock opened at $51.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Erste Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.