Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS) Short Interest Up 25.6% in March

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the February 28th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGS. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group Acquisition by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 12,283 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 252,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 16,597 shares in the last quarter. 48.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPGS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,212. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75. Simon Property Group Acquisition has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $10.32.

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

