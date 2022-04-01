Barclays Upgrades Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $32.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Core & Main from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Core & Main from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Core & Main has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.08.

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $24.19 on Thursday. Core & Main has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.61.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Core & Main will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $502,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth $84,952,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core & Main by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,377,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,802,000 after purchasing an additional 259,410 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Core & Main by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core & Main by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,159,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,193,000 after purchasing an additional 121,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth $455,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include castings, clamps, couplings and tapping sleeves, drainage products, fittings, meters, pipe and pipe accessories, pumps and parts, restraints, safety and paint, service materials, tools, and valves and hydrants, as well as irrigation and other products; and fire protection solutions comprising fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads, and other devices, as well as fabrication services.

