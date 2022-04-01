Trainline (LON:TRN) PT Raised to GBX 350

Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 260 ($3.41) to GBX 350 ($4.58) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TRN. Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.21) price target on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.24) price target on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 266 ($3.48) to GBX 268 ($3.51) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 246 ($3.22) to GBX 241 ($3.16) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 335.67 ($4.40).

LON TRN opened at GBX 250.90 ($3.29) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 209.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 271.80. Trainline has a one year low of GBX 147.37 ($1.93) and a one year high of GBX 506.50 ($6.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.60.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

