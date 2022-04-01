StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Golden Entertainment from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 2.63. Golden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $59.62.

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 54.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 168,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $9,548,045.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $4,149,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 860,129 shares of company stock worth $42,409,156 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 98,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

