StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.14.
NASDAQ:RETA traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.76. The company had a trading volume of 922,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,655. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $22.71 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.53.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6,360.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.
Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.
