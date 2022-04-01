StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.14.

NASDAQ:RETA traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.76. The company had a trading volume of 922,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,655. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $22.71 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.53.

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.31) by ($0.04). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,588.22% and a negative return on equity of 105.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.90) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6,360.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

