Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $224.67.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Shares of KNSL traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $229.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,395. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.26 and a 200 day moving average of $199.64. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 0.96. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $153.12 and a 1 year high of $245.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NASDAQ:KNSL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 23.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.85%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total transaction of $924,314.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,938,000 after buying an additional 16,974 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,103,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,120,000 after purchasing an additional 35,693 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 18.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 891,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,097,000 after purchasing an additional 135,735 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 34.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,145,000 after purchasing an additional 159,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 442,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinsale Capital Group (Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.