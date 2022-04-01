StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ MSBI remained flat at $$28.86 on Thursday. 19 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Midland States Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $30.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.59. The company has a market capitalization of $643.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.89.

Midland States Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.25. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $76.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.49%.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 6,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $196,805.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 12,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $347,495.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,087,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,764,000 after buying an additional 68,867 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,291,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,922,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

