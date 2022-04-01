James Investment Research Inc. Sells 346 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Allstate by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in Allstate by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in Allstate by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in Allstate by 3.3% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Allstate by 5.6% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

In other news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590 in the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.80. 8,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,486,108. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.61 and its 200 day moving average is $122.63. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $141.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Allstate Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

