James Investment Research Inc. Sells 7,525 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,525 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $233,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,477 shares of company stock worth $2,723,199 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NEM traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.47. The stock had a trading volume of 149,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,512,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.79 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.47. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $81.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 151.72%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Newmont from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, raised their price objective on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

