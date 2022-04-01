James Investment Research Inc. Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 423.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,247,707,000 after buying an additional 331,051 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,148 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $424,587,000 after purchasing an additional 42,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,654,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,253,000 after purchasing an additional 150,554 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $1,449,264.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSCO traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.87. 5,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,948. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.69%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Argus upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.75.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

