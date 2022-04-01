James Investment Research Inc. Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 32,753 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $2,291,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in PayPal by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,764,000 after buying an additional 228,090 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,369,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, Director David W. Dorman acquired 8,400 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $119.33 per share, with a total value of $1,002,372.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.88. The stock had a trading volume of 56,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,445,246. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.23.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

