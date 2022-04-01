James Investment Research Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 135.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,382 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Square LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 11,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA LQD traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.12. 230,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,739,035. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $118.40 and a 52-week high of $136.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.40.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

