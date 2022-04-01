James Investment Research Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,612 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,711,000 after purchasing an additional 90,916 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $105,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $3,295,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.01. 7,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,689. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $108.56 and a 52-week high of $158.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.59 and its 200 day moving average is $124.08.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. AGCO had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

