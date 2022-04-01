Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.070-$-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $402 million-$406 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $402.24 million.Zuora also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.020-$-0.010 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zuora presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Shares of Zuora stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.98. 841,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.63. Zuora has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $23.25.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $90.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.28 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.44% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 16,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $289,555.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 14,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $260,587.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,818 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,682 in the last ninety days. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Zuora during the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Zuora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

