StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OneMain (NYSE:OMF)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Get OneMain alerts:

Shares of OMF stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,682. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.77. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.82. OneMain has a one year low of $42.13 and a one year high of $63.19.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 44.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that OneMain will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.58%.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in OneMain by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 47,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,289,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in OneMain by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,208,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,641,000 after buying an additional 367,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in OneMain by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Company Profile (Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.