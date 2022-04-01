AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of ASIX stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $51.09. The stock had a trading volume of 251,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,383. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.74. AdvanSix has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.65.

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AdvanSix will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,241,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,085,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 286,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,539,000 after buying an additional 183,378 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 251.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 155,925 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 36.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 446,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,737,000 after purchasing an additional 118,051 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

