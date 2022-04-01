StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesoblast from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.88.
MESO traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $4.27. 266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,182. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average is $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 3.13. Mesoblast has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.
Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.
