$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) will post $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Tenneco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.21. Tenneco posted earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full-year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $5.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $6.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Tenneco had a return on equity of 59.64% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Tenneco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenneco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 218.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.32. 794,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,148,789. Tenneco has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Ã-hlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

