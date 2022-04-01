Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ichor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.00.

NASDAQ:ICHR traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $35.30. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 2.12. Ichor has a 52 week low of $31.34 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.92.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.04 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ichor will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ichor news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $413,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 4,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

