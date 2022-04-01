AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative net margin of 13,662.70% and a negative return on equity of 26.80%.

Shares of AIM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.06. 126,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,628. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28. AIM ImmunoTech has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $2.51. The firm has a market cap of $49.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of -0.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $649,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 6.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 21,203 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 166.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 370,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 231,483 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

AIM ImmunoTech, Inc is a immuno-pharma company, which focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, various viruses and immune-deficiency disorders. Its products include Alferon N Injection and Ampligen. The Alferon N Injection is a purified, natural source, glycosylated, multispecies alpha interferon product, composed of eight forms of high-purified alpha interferon.

