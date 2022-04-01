Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.76

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.76 and traded as high as $9.35. Universal Technical Institute shares last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 322,146 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on UTI. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $291.78 million, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.26. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $105.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 41.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 23,086.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

