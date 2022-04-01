Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.800-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of AMRX stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $6.91.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.41 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 22,134 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 341.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 67,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

