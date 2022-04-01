Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Orbital Energy Group had a negative net margin of 64.44% and a negative return on equity of 59.90%.

OEG stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,027,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,745. Orbital Energy Group has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $122.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Orbital Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,698,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Orbital Energy Group by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,077,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 354,029 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Orbital Energy Group by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 182,851 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Orbital Energy Group by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 140,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Orbital Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $883,000. Institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of electro-mechanical products and technologies worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power and Solar Infrastructure Services, Integrated Energy Infrastructure Solutions and Services and Other: The Electric Power and Solar Infrastructure Services segment consists of Orbital Solar Services based in Sanford, North Carolina, Orbital Power Services based in Dallas, Texas and Eclipse Foundation Group based in Gonzales, Louisiana.

